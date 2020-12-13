Fresh tranche of Skerries apartments comes to market

New apartments in Skerries in north Co Dublin, with uninterrupted views of the sea and within walking distance of local amenities, have been brought to the market by joint agents REA Grimes and Savills New Homes.

The two and three-bed duplex apartments currently on offer are located at the Turnstone development at Barnageeragh Cove, close to Skerries Shopping Centre and a short stroll from the seaside.

The two-bedroom apartments extend to about 70 square metres...