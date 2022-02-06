Foxrock luxury apartments get ready to launch
Scheme of 20 units at One Springfield Park has dual-aspect views and A2 energy ratings
N11 commuters to Dublin city keeping an eye on the slick apartment scheme under construction across the dual carriageway from Our Lady of Perpetual Succour church in Foxrock will note that it is nearing completion and will be ready for handover next month.
The development at One Springfield Park comprises 20 two and three-bedroom apartments and duplex apartments laid out over four levels within three contemporary blocks, which are being sold through Lisney New Homes.
Prices...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ireland’s housing market may finally be building momentum to solve the supply versus demand dilemma
Despite rising costs and lack of supply, there is optimism that new initiatives coming from government and the industry itself will help the housing market to turn a corner
Editor’s Choice: Family home on Phoenix Park’s doorstep comes to market for €785,000
No 4 Fairhaven Road in Castleknock is a stylish residence which has had plenty of upgrades and finishing touches added in recent times
Six apartments for sale in Blackrock’s Glensavage development
A mix of one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus study, two-bed and two-bed plus study/three-bedroom units are on the market with prices starting at €625,000
Three and four-bed homes for sale in Tandy’s Lane, Lucan
Prices start at €495,000 for the A2-rated homes which come with fitted kitchens, large bedrooms and extensive local amenities