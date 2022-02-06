Foxrock luxury apartments get ready to launch

N11 commuters to Dublin city keeping an eye on the slick apartment scheme under construction across the dual carriageway from Our Lady of Perpetual Succour church in Foxrock will note that it is nearing completion and will be ready for handover next month.

The development at One Springfield Park comprises 20 two and three-bedroom apartments and duplex apartments laid out over four levels within three contemporary blocks, which are being sold through Lisney New Homes.

Prices...