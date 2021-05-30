Four bedrooms in Westport with a view of Croagh Patrick

If the pandemic has proved anything, it’s the benefit of having a bolt-hole at home, especially one close to water.

Cue 4 Father Angelus Park, a four-bedroom, end-of-terrace home in Westport, Co Mayo, which is on the market with local agent Tuohy O’Toole, for which agent Gerard O’Toole is guiding €450,000.

Extending to 144 square metres, the B1 energy rated property was “effectively rebuilt and extended just two years ago...