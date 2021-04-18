Four-bed in turnkey condition on quiet Rathfarnham cul-de-sac
No 110 Longwood Park encompasses 104 square metres of well-presented living space guiding €595,000
A fine south Dublin stalwart suburb, Rathfarnham in Dublin 14 has much to offer young families looking to live within easy reach of schools, recreational amenities, shopping facilities and yet still be near the city centre or the capital’s major road networks.
To that end, those in search of a family home in turnkey condition with a south-facing garden, overlooking a large open green, with off-street parking and a 104 square metres of well-presented...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
What happens when an agent puts her own home up for sale?
Selling agent Sinéad Beggan turns the tables on herself as she puts her Tudor-style, three-bedroom home in Dublin’s Templeogue on the market
A pair of south Dublin homes for under €400,000 each
70 Glenview Park in Tallaght and 9 Esposito Road in Walkinstown are both on the market for highly reasonable prices
Well-appointed Dublin 4 mews within minutes of Baggot Street
No 106 Baggot Lane, a two-bed recently refurbished mews with private garden and courtyard is on the market for €995,000
Beautifully presented Dalkey home will appeal to families
11 Fairlawns on Saval Park Road comes with a price tag of €985,000