Residential

Four-bed in Dundrum with potential for extension

No 11 Westbrook Road is a semi-detached home extending to 210 square metres and guiding €845,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
9th May, 2021
5
No 11 Westbrook Road is described as a blend of 1940s charm and character with 21st-century style and convenience

Given its location, proximity to one of the most celebrated shopping centres in the country, excellent transport services and family friendly amenities and facilities, it’s little wonder that homes are highly sought after in Dundrum, Dublin 14.

Located off the Dundrum Road is Westbrook Road, on which No 11, a four-bedroom semi-detached home of 210 square metres, is for sale with Beirne & Wise guiding €845,000.

Described by the agent as a blend of 1940s charm...

