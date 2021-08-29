Four-bed home a picture of tranquility in scenic west Cork

As coastal locations go, few can hold a candle to that of Laheratanvally, Aughadown, Skibbereen in west Cork. Sitting on a one-acre elevated site, the single-storey family home overlooks Roaring Water Bay and Aughadown pier, the waters of the bay gently lapping at the foot of the garden, with a little beach nearby.

A paradise for nature lovers, it looks south towards Mannin Island and the recently restored Kilcoe Castle, the Horse Island and the...