Four-bed family home with secluded gardens in Dublin 6W

No 72 Lower Kimmage Road offers 129 square metres of well-presented living space for €795,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
27th June, 2021
‘The house offers 129 square metres of well-presented living space with high coved ceilings with picture rails, generous room sizes, original timber floors, handsome fireplaces and a stunning, south-facing rear garden with pedestrian access’

Buyers on the market for a four-bedroom, suburban home with a garden oasis might be on track with 72 Lower Kimmage Road, Harold’s Cross in Dublin 6 West, which has just come to market with DNG partner Mark Stafford guiding €795,000.

Built in the year of the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts and perhaps influenced by the zeitgeist, the charming residence is one of a terrace of three distinctive homes on the...

