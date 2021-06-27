Four-bed family home with secluded gardens in Dublin 6W

Buyers on the market for a four-bedroom, suburban home with a garden oasis might be on track with 72 Lower Kimmage Road, Harold’s Cross in Dublin 6 West, which has just come to market with DNG partner Mark Stafford guiding €795,000.

Built in the year of the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts and perhaps influenced by the zeitgeist, the charming residence is one of a terrace of three distinctive homes on the...