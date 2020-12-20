Four-bed family home in Dublin 14 comes in turnkey condition

If you‘re looking for a turnkey family home close to Dundrum, Sandyford, Leopardstown and Stillorgan in South Co Dublin, perhaps No 1 Woodley Court in Dublin 14 could be the right home for you.

The detached four-bedroom residence extends to 150.2 square metres in the much sought-after suburb of Goatstown in south Dublin. Goatstown is close to Clonskeagh, Milltown, Mount Merrion and Dundrum village as well as being on the Luas Green Line and being...