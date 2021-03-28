Four-bed Booterstown house comes with a bit of history

On October 10, 1947, the future taoiseach Garret FitzGerald got married to Joan O'Farrell in the parish church of Booterstown in south Co Dublin. The after-wedding reception was held nearby at Kentfield, 120 Booterstown Avenue, which was also Joan’s family home.

In his memoir, Just Garret, FitzGerald recounts how as the first guest was about to arrive at the house, the wedding cake fell off its stand onto the floor and Joan had to receive the...