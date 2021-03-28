Subscribe Today
Four-bed Booterstown house comes with a bit of history

The semi-detached house which was once home to former taoiseach Garret FitzGerald and his family is on sale for €1.1 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
28th March, 2021
5
Kentfield on Booterstown Avenue, an area where there is consistently strong demand for residential property

On October 10, 1947, the future taoiseach Garret FitzGerald got married to Joan O'Farrell in the parish church of Booterstown in south Co Dublin. The after-wedding reception was held nearby at Kentfield, 120 Booterstown Avenue, which was also Joan’s family home.

In his memoir, Just Garret, FitzGerald recounts how as the first guest was about to arrive at the house, the wedding cake fell off its stand onto the floor and Joan had to receive the...

