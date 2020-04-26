Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Five small steps to improve your property’s sale value

First impressions count when selling your home and now is the time to make those improvements that will present your house at its best

26th April, 2020
A well-presented home, both inside and out, will impress prospective buyers

For some, the current unexpected isolation has delayed plans to put their property on the market. For others, the seemingly endless confinement has only served to convert a casual consideration to sell into a definite plan.

Whatever the reason, wise vendors are using the lockdown as the perfect opportunity to give their property the five-star treatment and present their homes at their very best.

They say we eat with our eyes and the same could...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A stylishly gardened residence in superlative surroundings

River Lodge in Screggan in Tullamore, Co Offaly is on the market with a guide price of €595,000

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago

Willie Coonan: an appreciation

The veteran auctioneer, who has died aged 76, sold more than 60 stud farms in the course of an illustrious career

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago

Country House of the Week: A true 21st-century bungalow in the heart of horse country

Cramersvalley in Brannockstown, Co Kildare offers everything an equestrian fan could hope for in a rural home, with a price tag of €1.495 million

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago