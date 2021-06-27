Five new A-rated town houses on offer in heart of Ballsbridge
Nos 12 to 16 Emerald Cottages priced from €980,000 to €1.1m and extend to 140 square metres each over three levels with sheltered carports
Well-heeled denizens after a trendy D4 postcode may have an interest in a choice of five new town houses on sale with Owen Reilly and situated in the middle of Ballsbridge in Dublin.
The A2 NZEB-rated homes at 12 to 16 Emerald Cottages off Grand Canal Street Upper are priced from €980,000 for the mid-terraced houses to €1.1 million for the end-of-terrace units with larger gardens.
The architecturally designed homes are located on a quiet cul de...
