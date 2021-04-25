Five-bed detached family home in Clontarf guiding €1.15 million

Buyers in search of a luxurious, five-bedroom detached home in Dublin 3 might note that 3 Lawrence Walk in Lawrence Grove, Clontarf is being brought to auction by REA Grimes Clontarf.

In turnkey condition, the 301 square metre, three-storey property has a west-facing rear garden, is within walking distance of Clontarf village and Dart station and has a guide price of €1.15 million.

The online auction is powered by Offr and will take place on Thursday, April 29...