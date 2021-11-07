First batch of new homes at Cherrywood scheme come to market

The much-anticipated first-phase launch of Quintain Ireland’s new homes at Cherrywood in south Co Dublin takes place this weekend, with showhomes open from 9.30am to 4pm.

Cherry Lane forms part of Cherrywood Village, which has been carefully masterplanned by Fletcher Priest architects to create a scheme that is a hybrid of city and landscape.

This phase of the scheme, designed by Dublin-based architectural firm Urban Agency, comprises 87 houses and 45 duplex homes...