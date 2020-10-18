Final phase of St Joseph’s in Clonsilla for sale

Developer Castlethorn last week released the final phase of 18 three and four-bedroom houses for sale through Savills New Homes at St Joseph’s in Clonsilla in Dublin 15.

The development, located some 13km west of Dublin City, comprises a mix of two, three and four-bedroom family homes in a variety of styles and sizes.

The house types remaining for sale in this final batch of 18 A3-rated homes include eight four-bedroom ‘Diamond’ home types, of...