Final phase of houses for sale at Trimbleston in Dublin 14

Sorohan Builders and Sherry FitzGerald New Homes have brought the final phase of 14 houses at Trimbleston in Goatstown, Dublin 14 to the market for sale.

The houses, located on the eastern boundary of this well-regarded and mature development, are currently completing and could have families in for Christmas.

There are two house types available, both arranged over three floors and the majority of which are south or west-facing.