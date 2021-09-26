Final block of 27 apartments goes on sale at Ardilea Crescent in D14

O’Malley Construction is launching 27 apartments for sale in a new block that the company is just completing on its site at Ardilea Crescent in Clonskeagh, Dublin 14.

Clonskeagh is one of the most popular residential areas in south Dublin and, with a knack for sourcing key locations, the Galway builder purchased the five-acre site at Ardilea Crescent some years back.

Since then, the company has built and sold 21 high-quality houses and the first...