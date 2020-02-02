Sunday February 2, 2020
Fast-track housing scheme review tells some home truths

The Strategic Housing Development initiative was introduced to speed up construction of new homes, but a number of key players, from state bodies to developers, have suggested it is making little difference

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
2nd February, 2020
The Strategic Housing Development initiative has been criticised by state bodies and councils. Picture: Bloomberg

The government’s fast-track housing scheme has been criticised as “flawed” and its ability to deliver units quickly has been called into question by local authorities.

A full review of the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) initiative, which was published last October, claimed it had “generally been a success” and led to its renewal until 2021.

However, documents released under Freedom of Information now show that several state bodies and councils had...

