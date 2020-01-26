Fast-track housing scheme could set ‘dangerous precedent’

The country’s fast-track housing scheme could set a “dangerous precedent” for future construction policy, the Irish Planning Institute has warned.

The fast-track process, known as the Strategic Housing Development (SHD), was put in place in 2017 as a measure to help speed up the delivery of large-scale residential developments. It is a central pillar of the government‘s Rebuilding Ireland housing plan and allows builders of more than 100 properties to go...