Monday January 27, 2020
Fast-track housing scheme could set ‘dangerous precedent’

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has opted to renew the Strategic Housing Development, but the Irish Planning Institute and others have warned strongly against it

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
26th January, 2020
Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has decided to renew the programme, due to expire at the end of last year, until 2022

The country’s fast-track housing scheme could set a “dangerous precedent” for future construction policy, the Irish Planning Institute has warned.

The fast-track process, known as the Strategic Housing Development (SHD), was put in place in 2017 as a measure to help speed up the delivery of large-scale residential developments. It is a central pillar of the government‘s Rebuilding Ireland housing plan and allows builders of more than 100 properties to go...

