Family homes of substance in Dublin’s leafy Raheny

New home buyers searching for a substantial family home in one of Dublin’s verdant northern suburbs are likely to be taken with Jameson Court, a new scheme just launched for sale by DNG in Raheny in Dublin 5.

Within days of coming to market, six of the houses in this boutique scheme of 12 four-bedroom homes built by Tolmac Construction have been reserved. The remaining six include a choice of three different sized four-bedroom homes.

...