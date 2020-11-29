Family home in affluent Dublin suburb guiding €1.75m

For buyers in the market for a family home set amid a garden oasis in the affluent west Dublin suburb of Castleknock, 8 College Park might tick all the prerequisite boxes.

The double-fronted, detached home off College Road spans a whopping 281 square metres encompassing five bedrooms, an open-plan living dining room, a family room, kitchen, utility, study, a detached garage, extensive, well-stocked and maintained gardens, ample off-street parking and oodles of room to extend, subject...