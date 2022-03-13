Fairytale appeal of a detached Edwardian residence in south Dublin

Standing on an acre of glorious gardens in a rural coastal setting, the Red House on Seafield Road is a magnificent, detached Edwardian residence in the heart of Killiney in south Co Dublin, half an hour’s commute to Dublin city centre.

Spanning the reign of Edward VII, the Edwardian era was the last hurrah for the “haves” before World War I changed the global order.

So what inspired this beautiful house...