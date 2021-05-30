Exclusive D6 family home or developer’s dream? You decide for €1.95m
Kinvara, a gracious five-bed redbrick on the highly sought after Temple Road in Dartry is in turnkey condition, but also has planning permission for conversion into five apartments
Home to some of the country’s finest residences, Temple Road in Dartry in Dublin 6 is up there with nearby Ailesbury Road in Dublin 4 in terms of exclusivity. Its location, however, between Dartry Road and the quieter Richmond Avenue, means it’s not as busy a thoroughfare and thus affords its well-heeled residents a modicum of privacy.
At the Darty Road end of the tree-lined street and set behind electric gates is Kinvara...
