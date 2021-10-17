Enter the fold with an origami-inspired residence in Cork

Although described in the sales brochure as expressing a “futuristic design”, which in a sense it does, the arrangement and ethos of the Folding House at 35 Mardyke Walk in Cork city could, arguably, be based on the principles of something altogether contrary.

“Think origami,” says Lawrence Sweeney, the Savills estate agent handling the sale of the property, referring to the centuries-old art of paper-folding, which is often associated with Chinese and Japanese cultures....