Energy-efficient homes on view in north Co Dublin development

A new phase of family homes at Lusk Village Quarter in north Co Dublin is launching this weekend.
The €75 million development spans 15 acres and includes retail units, a Lidl supermarket, a public square and over 150 family homes.
The latest phase of three-bedroom houses at Station Road is currently under construction and will be ready for occupancy before the end of 2020.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team