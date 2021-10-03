Subscribe Today
Elegant redbrick cottage with splendid interiors in heart of D4

30 Pembroke Cottages in Donnybrook, owned by jewellery designer Merle O’Grady, is on the market with a guide price of €625,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
3rd October, 2021
5
30 Pembroke Cottages in Donnybrook, Dublin 4: on the market for €625,000

There’s something delightful and exciting about a suburban redbrick artisan cottage that lends itself to a myriad of possibilities when it comes to modern and light-filled layouts.

No 30 Pembroke Cottages in Donnybrook, Dublin 4 is no exception and the hard work has already been done by owner, jewellery designer Merle O’Grady, who has filled the 74 square metre terraced cottage with oodles of light and design flair synonymous with the vivid crystal...

