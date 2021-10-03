Elegant Foxrock five-bed comes to the market for €1.95m

Built by Park Developments in 2000, the Oaks on Brennanstown Road in Foxrock made headlines as the first residential development in Dublin with homes priced at €1 million-plus. All 20 were sold in the blink of an eye.

The appeal came from the location in a leafy cul-de-sac a few minutes’ drive from the M50, the superb standard of workmanship, the elegant interior layout of generous proportions, proximity to good schools, excellent transport links to the city...