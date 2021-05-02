Editor’s Choice: Three is the magic number for family home in Templeogue

If ever a property were to fall into the ‘never judge a book by its cover’ genre, No 3 Wellington Road in Templeogue in Dublin 6 West is it.

Filled with light, fluid living spaces, the contemporary and carefully curated interiors of this detached family home combined with its generous west-facing sunny garden makes Number 3 a magic number.

Beyond its modest exterior, the residence has been converted and extended with the help of ACAC (the...