Editor’s choice: Stylish pied-à-terre at Grand Canal Dock has flair to spare

Buyers looking for la dolce vita in the heart of Dublin city are likely to be seduced by the Italian flair on offer at 25 Forbes Quay, a two-bedroom, 80-square-metre apartment in the trendy Grand Canal Dock area of Dublin 2.

With interiors designed by Black Fox Interiors, this beautifully styled dual-aspect (east-west) home has featured in popular interiors platform Houzz.com and is now on the market with local agent Owen Reilly quoting €550,000.

The unit...