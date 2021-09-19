Subscribe Today
Editor’s choice: Nail queen’s Sandymount redbrick for €1.2m

No 20 Gilford Avenue is a luxurious turnkey home which tastefully marries period features with modern convenience

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
19th September, 2021
8
No 20 Gilford Avenue in Sandymount in Dublin 4 is on the market for €1.2 million

House hunters on the prowl for a ready-to-walk-into home appreciate an abode with a perfectly polished finish when they see one.

No 20 Gilford Avenue, a fully refurbished and extended redbrick in the upmarket suburb of Sandymount in Dublin 4 is one such example and is sure to beat off the competition hands down.

Home to Kate Verling, the owner of Mink nail salon, and her family, this charming Edwardian redbrick is on a well-established residential road...

