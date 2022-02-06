Editor’s Choice: Family home on Phoenix Park’s doorstep comes to market for €785,000

For families in search of a fine home close to Dublin city with excellent transport links, in good condition and with the Phoenix Park on its doorstep, 4 Fairhaven Road in Castleknock might be the ticket.

The four-bedroom residence comes to the market with an A3 building energy rating, just over 144 square metres of living space and a price tag of €785,000 with local selling agent Sherry FitzGerald Castleknock.

Situated directly opposite the Phoenix Park, the...