Editor’s choice: A charming riverside residence in Chapelizod for €715,000

The tedious malapropism of the word ‘literally’ is beyond well worn at this stage. When applied in this instance, however, its meaning is wholly valid: No 16 Belgrove Park in Dublin 20 is in walk-in condition, having had everything thrown at it bar the kitchen sink.

The handsome, riverside residence sits on a quiet, sylvan setting off Lucan Road in Chapelizod and backing on to a small weir in the river Liffey at the end...