Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Editor’s choice:

Architect-designed townhouse, with its quirky white boxy exterior, has ample natural light and a Mediterranean feel

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
28th February, 2021
8
No 12 Aideen Place in Terenure in Dublin 6W

There’s something unabashedly Mediterranean about the row of nine townhouses on Aideen Place in Terenure in Dublin 6W; a confluence of off-white rendered facades, quirky box-like exteriors incorporating large Alu-clad triple-glazed picture windows sheltered by feature brise-soleils above each home’s integrated car port and storage unit.

Previously a row of warehouses, the terrace of A2-rated, three-storey, 119 square metre townhouses was designed by OC Architects for Seabren Developments and brought to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

No 41 Sika Woods has both mountain and sea views

Spacious four-bed in Enniskerry offers views of the Sugar Loaf

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
No 69 Rathdown Park in Terenure has lots of potential

Large semi-detached home in Terenure for €1.25m

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
27 Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham

On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week

Residential Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
No 12 St Peter’s Terrace in Glenageary comes to market in excellent decorative order

Three-bed by the sea in south Co Dublin guiding €725,000

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1