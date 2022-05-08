Dublin 4 period home on offer for €750,000
Two-storey residence has been refurbished and extended to the rear in recent years affording a sense of space and light throughout
City slickers on the market for a period des res in Dublin 4 might be wise to consider Pembroke House, a well-presented period home on Bath Street in Irishtown.
The three-bedroom residence was built in about 1850 and offers some 145 square metres of beautifully proportioned living space laid out over two floors. It is on the market with Knight Frank’s Richard Banahan, who is guiding €750,000 for it.
Irishtown is located between the suburbs of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Superbly located south Co Dublin residence will appeal to families
Carraig on Priory Drive in Stillorgan is now on the market with a guide price of €965,000
Plenty of art and craft about a stylish Dublin 6 residence
No 31 Sandford Road in Ranelagh is now on the market with a guide price of €2.75 million
A Kilkenny riverside idyll ideal for anglers and artists
River Cottage and Studio, overlooking the Nore, consists of a spacious period home and imaginatively designed studio building. It’s now on the market for €575,000
A residence redolent with medieval magic comes to market in D14 for €1.9m
A name familiar to fans of Game of Thrones, this Winterfell is a luxuriously appointed detached redbrick house on Castle Avenue in Churchtown