Dublin 4 period home on offer for €750,000

City slickers on the market for a period des res in Dublin 4 might be wise to consider Pembroke House, a well-presented period home on Bath Street in Irishtown.

The three-bedroom residence was built in about 1850 and offers some 145 square metres of beautifully proportioned living space laid out over two floors. It is on the market with Knight Frank’s Richard Banahan, who is guiding €750,000 for it.

Irishtown is located between the suburbs of...