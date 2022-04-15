Dublin 4 home that glories in its 1960s vintage

Trends come and go, but one that has remained a steadfast crowd-pleaser for almost a hundred years is ‘mid-century modern’, incorporating furniture, architecture and graphic design from the middle of the 20th century (roughly between 1933 and 1965).

Characterised by clean lines, simple and practical in its composition and construction, the trend is perhaps most associated with past architects and furniture designers such as Charles and Ray Eames, Arne Jacobsen, our very own Eileen Gray,...