Dublin 4 home that glories in its 1960s vintage

The mid-century modern residence at 81A Merrion Road, located in one of capital’s most sought after locations and on the market for €1.2 million, is furnished and decorated in tune with its time period

Ros Drinkwater
15th April, 2022
No 81A Merrion Road, in Dublin 4: the pretty brick-fronted facade of this detached coach house presents as though plucked from a fairytale

Trends come and go, but one that has remained a steadfast crowd-pleaser for almost a hundred years is ‘mid-century modern’, incorporating furniture, architecture and graphic design from the middle of the 20th century (roughly between 1933 and 1965).

Characterised by clean lines, simple and practical in its composition and construction, the trend is perhaps most associated with past architects and furniture designers such as Charles and Ray Eames, Arne Jacobsen, our very own Eileen Gray,...

