Drumcondra three-bed likely to appeal to wide range of buyers

At just under 85 square metres, 14 Distillery Road, a handsome three-bedroom residence at the end of a terrace of four homes off Clonliffe Road in Drumcondra in Dublin 3, is sure to suit a range of buyers.

Having undergone a trendy facelift and offering a well-proportioned private rear garden and off-street parking for two cars, the property is likely to appeal to young professionals, first time buyers, young families and downsizers alike.

It also has new windows...