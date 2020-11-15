Dooneen releases latest batch of luxury homes in Kinsale

Family-run Cork property developer Dooneen Developments, which is owned by the McElhinney family, has just released the latest tranche of luxury homes at Springmount Crescent in Kinsale in Cork.

The release brings the total number of homes for sale in the current first phase to 22 three and four-bedroom A-rated homes and prices range from €315,000 to €645,000.

Built by building and civil engineering company CField Construction, the homes in the current phase front onto a...