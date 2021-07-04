Donnybrook three-bed will appeal to those seeking leafy D4 life

The appeal of Donnybrook in Dublin 4 is easy to understand and hard to understate. As city suburbs go, this leafy precinct has it all.

It’s within short walking distance of the city centre and all of its amenities, facilities and central events yet within a skip of Donnybrook village and the trendy Dublin 6 outpost of Ranelagh. It has superb public transport services, and is close to the country’s best known sport and leisure venues,...