Donnybrook hotel may be scrapped for apartments

Kouchin Holdings, the property group controlled by businessman Emmet O’Neill, is seeking to abandon its planned Donnybrook hotel, now favouring a taller apartment block on the site.

O’Neill, the former chief executive of petrol station chain Topaz and a nephew of telecoms tycoon Denis O’Brien, had previously secured permission to build a six-storey, 78-room hotel adjacent to Donnybrook fire station.

New plans have now been submitted by Kouchin Holdings...