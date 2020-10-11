Donnybrook hotel may be scrapped for apartments

Kouchin Holdings, the property group controlled by businessman Emmet O’Neill, is seeking to abandon its planned Donnybrook hotel, now favouring a taller apartment block on the site.
O’Neill, the former chief executive of petrol station chain Topaz and a nephew of telecoms tycoon Denis O’Brien, had previously secured permission to build a six-storey, 78-room hotel adjacent to Donnybrook fire station.
New plans have now been submitted by Kouchin Holdings...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team