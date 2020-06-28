Donnybrook cottage on market for €580,000

Bijou, meaning ‘small and elegant’, is a delightful term borrowed from French and adopted by users of the English language 400 years or so ago. It describes No 18 Home Villas in Dublin 4 utterly and succinctly.

The mid-terrace redbrick is one of a number of two-storey cottages located behind the former Kiely’s pub between Donnybrook Road and Herbert Park. The cottages were built in about 1910 for employees working on the Pembroke Estate, an area...