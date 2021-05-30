Doer-upper in leafy D6 offers plenty of potential for €510k

DIYers looking to sink their teeth into a renovation project in the leafy environs of Dublin 6 will be interested in 21 Priory Road, a three-bedroom semi-detached home in Harold’s Cross.

Held by the one owner for many years, No 21 is need of a 21st-century makeover to transform it. This 96 square metre home has come to market with Graham Gaughran from DNG’s Terenure branch guiding €510,000. It has a BER G.

The light-filled...