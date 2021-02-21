Subscribe Today
DNG reaches out to students in a new way

The Dublin estate agent’s Transition Year programme this year has reached its target of 300 Zoom-using participants in record time

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
21st February, 2021
DNG reaches out to students in a new way
TY students interested in learning about a possible career in real estate can apply for DNG’s online course at ty.dng.ie

The coronavirus pandemic has created a world of unintended consequences and, believe it or not, not all of them are negative.

By adapting to current circumstances and taking advantage of technological advances, companies all across the country have been able to reach out to wider audiences via online platforms.

A case in point is estate agent DNG, which has witnessed a 170 per cent increase in applications for its annual Transition Year student programme this year.

