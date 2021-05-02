Subscribe Today
Development opportunity at the heart of Blackrock village

The new owner of No 59 Main Street in Blackrock in Co Dublin could refurbish the building for residential and/or commercial use

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
2nd May, 2021
No 59 Main Street dates to the 1860s and has a guide price of €375,000

Blackrock in south Co Dublin is one of the most sought-after areas of the country to live in and while it has its share of enviable piles, there are some gems available for buyers at the lower end of the market.

Case in point is No 59 Main Street, an attractive Victorian redbrick in the heart of the village, which dates to the 1860s. No 59 has been in the same family for the past...

