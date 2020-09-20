Detached three-bed home in Sandymount for €950,000

Set behind electric gates, halfway down a quiet, unsuspecting mews lane just off Newbridge Avenue in Sandymount, Dublin 4, sits Hillbrook House.

A handsome, detached residence of some 154 square metres, the three-bedroom property should tick the gamut of boxes for buyers in search of an ideally located seaside property, within strolling distance of the sought-after areas of Sandymount and Ballsbridge, close to the city centre, the Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Dart station, is surrounded by good...