Sunday May 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Detached home offers space and convenience in Clontarf

This large double-fronted family home, presented in perfect condition, is on the market at €1.1 million

31st May, 2020
8
42 Seafield Road West is smartly presented and boasts four bedrooms

Families in the market for a home in walk-in condition, with oodles of space and a highly convenient location in the Clontarf area of Dublin, should look no further than 42 Seafield Road West in Dublin 3.

The double-fronted detached home extends to a whopping 296 square metres over three floors and is on the market with REA Grimes guiding €1.1 million.

The smartly presented home boasts four double bedrooms – three of which are en suite,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

On the market

Our round-up of the best homes currently on offer

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 10 hours ago

Country House of the Week: Tudor- style family home benefits from dramatic renovation

This large house in Enniskerry’s Eagle Valley estate is arranged over three levels and designed to incorporate as much natural light as possible

Ros Drinkwater | 10 hours ago

Social homes clustered in one block in Player Wills site

Despite best practice of ‘pepper pot’ approach, 41 social housing units to be clustered in 49-unit block in Dublin City Council area

Killian Woods | 10 hours ago