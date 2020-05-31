Detached home offers space and convenience in Clontarf

Families in the market for a home in walk-in condition, with oodles of space and a highly convenient location in the Clontarf area of Dublin, should look no further than 42 Seafield Road West in Dublin 3.

The double-fronted detached home extends to a whopping 296 square metres over three floors and is on the market with REA Grimes guiding €1.1 million.

The smartly presented home boasts four double bedrooms – three of which are en suite,...