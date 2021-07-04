Detached Foxrock four-bed bungalow in turnkey condition

Families in search of a turnkey home in the upmarket south Co Dublin suburb of Foxrock might consider 42 Springfield Park, a well-presented residence just off the N11 and at the rear of the residential park.

The detached bungalow sits on a prominent corner site on a cul-de-sac with the potential to extend, subject to necessary planning permission, should its current 176 square metres not suffice.

As well as location and space, No 42 has other features...