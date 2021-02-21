Detached four-bed in Kilternan ticks all the boxes

If cookie-cutter cuteness, top-notch energy efficiency, oodles of space, a large double garage and a short commute into Dublin city centre are all on the must-have property list, take a look at what 12B Wayside Cottages in Kilternan, Dublin 18 has to offer.

New to the market with Sherry FitzGerald Foxrock and with an asking price of €850,000, this four-bedroom detached home of 154 square metres is hard to beat.

Built in 2016, No 12B has...