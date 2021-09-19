Designer’s chic Ballsbridge home on market for €1.5m

When you’re an interior designer and fit-out specialist, putting your own home on the market means showcasing your own personal taste for the world to see. In the case of designer Debi Flynn’s home at No 69 Waterloo Lane in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, the result is a stunning blend of Art Deco meets Scandi, creating a chic, pitch perfect mews home of distinction.

The A3 energy rated residence extends to 149 square metres...