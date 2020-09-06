De La Salle Brothers’ former home for €240,000-plus

Before the De La Salle Brothers moved into their monastery in Castletown, Co Laois, they rented this beautiful Georgian residence a few doors away. The year was 1881 when the four original monks took up residency, some 150 years after the building was constructed.
Another 140 years later and Elderfield today is a well-presented two-storey, semi-detached residence with perfect period symmetry on Elderfield Drive overlooking the village’s pretty triangular green and located beside the local church.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team