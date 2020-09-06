De La Salle Brothers’ former home for €240,000-plus

Before the De La Salle Brothers moved into their monastery in Castletown, Co Laois, they rented this beautiful Georgian residence a few doors away. The year was 1881 when the four original monks took up residency, some 150 years after the building was constructed.

Another 140 years later and Elderfield today is a well-presented two-storey, semi-detached residence with perfect period symmetry on Elderfield Drive overlooking the village’s pretty triangular green and located beside the local church.

