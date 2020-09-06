Sunday September 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

De La Salle Brothers’ former home for €240,000-plus

Well-presented two-storey Georgian residence in Castletown, Co Laois overlooks village green

6th September, 2020
Elderfield, a two-storey, semi-detached residence overlooking the green in Castletown, Co Laois

Before the De La Salle Brothers moved into their monastery in Castletown, Co Laois, they rented this beautiful Georgian residence a few doors away. The year was 1881 when the four original monks took up residency, some 150 years after the building was constructed.

Another 140 years later and Elderfield today is a well-presented two-storey, semi-detached residence with perfect period symmetry on Elderfield Drive overlooking the village’s pretty triangular green and located beside the local church.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Spacious and secluded residence with views of the Dublin hills

Its handy location, generous rooms and mature three-tiered private garden make 17 Coundon Court in Killiney a real draw

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 10 hours ago

Contemporary Dalkey home makes the most of the coast

West House at No 3 Dalkey Sound in south Co Dublin is a private and light-filled home with panoramic sea views. It’s on the market for €2.45 million

Ros Drinkwater | 10 hours ago

Family homes of substance in Dublin’s leafy Raheny

Jameson Court in Dublin 5 comprises 12 four-bedroom homes, in three different sizes, which are light-filled and flexible for growing families

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 10 hours ago