Dalkey home with views across the bay guiding €1.95 million

With demand for Dalkey real estate at an all-time high, what more enviable a site than that occupied by Kilkerry, a handsome 1935 double-fronted residence nestled on the corner of Dalkey Avenue and Killiney Road in south Co Dublin.

Extended over the years to its current 236 square metres, the house is situated on an elevated site which furnishes it with views of Dún Laoghaire Harbour and all the way across Dublin Bay to Howth.

...