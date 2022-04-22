D4 three-bed a short stroll from the seafront

The pandemic saw an enormous surge in the popularity of coastal homes around the country. If you have that yen and a budget of €950,000, agent Owen Reilly might have the answer in the guise of 76 Wilfield Road, a three-bedroom end-of-terrace home on his books in Sandymount in Dublin 4.

Located off Sandymount Avenue, No 76 comes with a contemporary, southwest-facing extension, 139 square metres of light-filled living space and is a two-minute walk from Sandymount...